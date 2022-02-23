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Nucleic acid testing, road robbery, pay the money then you can leave.Long queue for nucleic acid testing under the rain in Longgang District, Shenzhen.Shanxi Jinzhong city was locked down.Heilongjiang, Jixi City, the official announcement of the new 1 + 2 new confirmed case and lockdown city.In a community of Suzhou, the entire building residents are taken away to isolate.Inner Mongolia Bayan Nur city, each person need to pay 70 yuan to do nucleic acid testing.Wuhan outbreak resumes? Rapid rise in confirmed cases.New confirmed cases of Xinxing Home community in Fengtai District, Beijing.