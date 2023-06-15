Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 14 June 2023⚡️

▪️Ukrainian units continue to strike at the border in Belgorod region.

Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged in Vyazovoe and Dronovka.

▪️In Kup'yans'k sector, Russian units are holding bridgeheads to the southwest and northeast of Dvorichna.

In turn, the enemy is redeploying reinforcements to Kup'yans'k itself and strengthening advanced positions.

▪️Near Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the Russian defence in the area of Klishchiivka.

The last attempt of the offensive ended for the AFU with significant losses in manpower and armored vehicles.

▪️Throughout the festive day, Ukrainian units fired at settlements of the Donetsk agglomeration.

In the capital of the DPR, the area of the railway station was under enemy fire: a 20-year-old girl was killed, her two-year-old child was wounded.

▪️In Vremivka salient, heavy fighting continues along the entire front line.

On the eastern flank, fighting is going on for Makarivka, which is changing hands, as well as Urozhaine.

▪️To the west, the enemy is concentrating forces in the area of Levadne and Novodarivka, creating a threat of a breakthrough to Rivnopil'.

Russian artillery and aviation are constantly striking, trying to disrupt the AFU plans.

▪️In Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian command continues to draw significant forces to the front line.

At the moment, active actions are hindered by weather conditions that do not allow the use of heavy armored vehicles off-road.



