American warplanes unleash 25+ airstrikes on Yemen overnight, targeting alleged Houthi strongholds in multiple locations
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 weeks ago

American warplanes unleash 25+ airstrikes on Yemen overnight, targeting alleged Houthi strongholds in multiple locations

The military campaign, costing nearly $1 billion in three weeks, has pounded regions across Yemen with over 200 airstrikes since mid-March, writes Drop Site.

#CENTCOM

Adding: 

💥 UK reports first ship attack off Yemen since January

Armed gunmen in small boats pursued a vessel for 2 hours, firing shots 185 km east of Aden, UKMTO reported.

Adding: 

Pentagon says 3,000-bomb shipment to Israel won’t shift ‘regional balance of power’

Tel Aviv reportedly expects a further 10K aerial munitions over the coming months.

