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Doctors recommend smoking - Докторите препоръчват тютюнопушенето
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192 views • February 18, 2021
Jul 9, 2016
Да се върнем 70 години назад и да чуем и видим какво казваха лекарите за тютюнопушенето. Тук са подбрани три реклами, излъчвани по Американските телевизионни мрежи през 40-те и 50-те години, в които лекари не само препоръчват марката „Кемъл”, като средство за развлечение и отмора, но обявяват тютюнопушенето за незначителен рисков фактор за възникване на рак на белите дробове!
Клип към "Месото – желаната отрова в менюто на „цивилизования” човек" от Книга Първа. Уникалните Книги на СТАМАТ можете да прочетете и закупите от:
https://stamat.org/
Let's go back 70 years and hear and see what doctors have to say about smoking. Here are three commercials aired on American television networks in the 1940s and 1950s, in which doctors not only recommend the Camel brand as a means of entertainment and recreation, but declare smoking a minor risk factor for lung cancer.
Video for "Meat - the desired poison in the menu of the" civilized "man" from Book One. You can read and buy The Unique Books of STAMAT from:
https://stamat.org/
Да се върнем 70 години назад и да чуем и видим какво казваха лекарите за тютюнопушенето. Тук са подбрани три реклами, излъчвани по Американските телевизионни мрежи през 40-те и 50-те години, в които лекари не само препоръчват марката „Кемъл”, като средство за развлечение и отмора, но обявяват тютюнопушенето за незначителен рисков фактор за възникване на рак на белите дробове!
Клип към "Месото – желаната отрова в менюто на „цивилизования” човек" от Книга Първа. Уникалните Книги на СТАМАТ можете да прочетете и закупите от:
https://stamat.org/
Let's go back 70 years and hear and see what doctors have to say about smoking. Here are three commercials aired on American television networks in the 1940s and 1950s, in which doctors not only recommend the Camel brand as a means of entertainment and recreation, but declare smoking a minor risk factor for lung cancer.
Video for "Meat - the desired poison in the menu of the" civilized "man" from Book One. You can read and buy The Unique Books of STAMAT from:
https://stamat.org/
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