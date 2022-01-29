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The What? is The Dot - The Why? is The Picture - David Icke
High Hopes
High Hopes
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291 views • January 29, 2022
David gives the "Why" of the "What" was reported on a recent Tucker Carlson show. He connects the dots.
Why are we worried about Russia/Ukraine?
Why open border between Mexico and the US?
Why drag queens in elementary school, confusing gender for the kids?
What is critical race theory and why is it being taught in the schools?
Who funds Black Lives Matter and why does this organization exist?
Why are children being taken from loving homes by social services?
Why is the Covid shot being mandated?
Why is the Supply chain broken?
Why are the governments of the world doing the same thing?

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/KATUVjuRc4q6/?list=subscriptions
Keywords
current eventsnewsrussiavaccineblmtucker carlsonchinabidenukrainedavid ickemandatesblack lives matterjabsupply chainthe westcovidcritical race theorydot connectorborders compromised
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