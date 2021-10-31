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Factor 8: The Arkansas Prison Blood Scandal (2005)
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105 views • October 31, 2021
https://archive.org/details/BitChute-WkuNFr1jI9kL
A shocking expose of a prison blood donor program during the Clinton governorship in Arkansas. Infected prisoners slipped through the cracks and tainted blood made it into pharmaceuticals sold to patients in Canada, Europe and Asia, infecting them with the deadly diseases hepatitis C and AIDS.
Director: Kelly Duda
Writer: Kelly Duda
Stars: Edwin Barron Jr.John ByusKelly Duda
A shocking expose of a prison blood donor program during the Clinton governorship in Arkansas. Infected prisoners slipped through the cracks and tainted blood made it into pharmaceuticals sold to patients in Canada, Europe and Asia, infecting them with the deadly diseases hepatitis C and AIDS.
Director: Kelly Duda
Writer: Kelly Duda
Stars: Edwin Barron Jr.John ByusKelly Duda
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