Offend the Left with a Chocolate Bar, Professor -- Suspended! Crap on a "Pride" Flag -- Hate Crime

You are not allowed to offend the left in any way. The double standard that they are able to uphold in terms of punishing those who disagreed from their left wing orthodoxy is sickening.A gay college history professor from California, was suspended for bringing in a conservative run companies chocolate bar, Jeremy's.

A black homeless man was tagged with a hate crime for defecating on a pride flag.

#woke #americanflag #cancelculture #madera #jeremy's





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more