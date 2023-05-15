Offend the Left with a Chocolate Bar, Professor -- Suspended! Crap on a "Pride" Flag -- Hate Crime

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You are not allowed to offend the left in any way. The double standard that they are able to uphold in terms of punishing those who disagreed from their left wing orthodoxy is sickening.A gay college history professor from California, was suspended for bringing in a conservative run companies chocolate bar, Jeremy's.
A black homeless man was tagged with a hate crime for defecating on a pride flag.
#woke #americanflag #cancelculture #madera #jeremy's
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