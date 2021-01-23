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TUCKER CARLSON- BLACK LIVES MATTER PARTIALLY RUN BY CONVICTED TERRORIST SUSAN ROSENBERG
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110 views • January 23, 2021
Black Lives Matter is run by convicted Terrorist, Susan Rosenberg + Nazi Bloodhound and Enemy to Humanity George Soros+...
Piecing together the true objectives behind this cult and others similar to it a little more every day.
This is a Tucker Carlson report that was removed from YouTube because it told truths that didn't align with the narrative they are trying to sell to the public. It's important that people start to see the REAL agendas behind these dangerous Marxist cults. Yes these are cults by their very nature. More to come on that in an upcoming video.
Susan Rosenberg was sentenced 58 years for cop assassinations/bombings - only served 16 years and was commuted by Bill Clinton just as he was leaving office.
Piecing together the true objectives behind this cult and others similar to it a little more every day.
This is a Tucker Carlson report that was removed from YouTube because it told truths that didn't align with the narrative they are trying to sell to the public. It's important that people start to see the REAL agendas behind these dangerous Marxist cults. Yes these are cults by their very nature. More to come on that in an upcoming video.
Susan Rosenberg was sentenced 58 years for cop assassinations/bombings - only served 16 years and was commuted by Bill Clinton just as he was leaving office.
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