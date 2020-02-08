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The Secret Name of Jesus
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33 views • February 08, 2020
The churches have not only tossed out Jesus' teachings, but they've also tossed out Jesus' name. Chances are that even you don’t know the secret name of Jesus. So, who is Jesus? Let's search for the answer in the word of God.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com
Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/
- "Digital Printing Press" by Coylegenec (https://goo.gl/9pNg6k) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Ronald McDonald in Thailand" by Christopher Michel (https://goo.gl/6Keil1) CC BY 2.0
- "Safe clip art-2" by PDClipart.org (https://goo.gl/3ms0UY) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Genesis genealogy" by Jeffrey Pratt with yEd. (https://goo.gl/3lUyAF) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Sam Well Preaching" by Duke Chapel (https://goo.gl/Hl1kht) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Russell D. Moore Preaching" by Theology147 (https://goo.gl/Z4Ep68) CC BY-SA 3.0]
- "Presentation of The Torah (1860)" by Musée d'art et d'histoire du Judaïsme (https://goo.gl/VnH5lA) CC BY-SA 4.0
- "A contemporary Candelabrum" by 39james (https://goo.gl/zstpXe) CC BY-SA 4.0
- "Solomons Temple-City of David" by יוני שפירא (https://goo.gl/kTseJX) CC BY-SA 4.0
- "Brain stem normal human" by Patrick J. Lynch & "Silhouette Mr Pipo" by Nevit Dilmen (https://goo.gl/hbgfsZ) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Jesus_Christ_with_Bible_-_2" by The Arameans of Aram-Mesopotamian Organization (https://goo.gl/38Jq2H) CC BY-SA 2.0
- "Skip containing rubbish 16s06" by Snowmanradio (https://goo.gl/xG22YJ) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Enrique Simonet - Flevit super illam - 1892" by Museo del Prado (https://goo.gl/qx3aSF) Public Domain US-PD
- "Molniya earth view Wp4" by Stamcose (https://goo.gl/uSMUsx) CC BY-SA 4.0
- "Appearance hands" by Razvan (https://goo.gl/mCtKyE) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Presenting the Torah, " by Musée d'art et d'histoire du Judaïsme (https://goo.gl/lIo4Xm) CC BY-SA 4.0
https://www.flickr.com/
- "The Angry Man" by Victor Gregory (https://goo.gl/jEPOsj) CC BY 2.0
- "Dave Crouse at Christian Church of the Hills" by Chris Miuccio (https://goo.gl/AfPrzU) CC BY 2.0
- "Face of Jesus" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/ldbrPv) CC BY 2.0
- "God the Father 21" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/hPM8dL) CC BY 2.0
- "Head of Jesus Christ 26" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/loaOoa) CC BY 2.0
- "Head of Jesus Christ 36" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/oqNkaJ) CC BY 2.0
- "Jesus Ascension to Heaven 12" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/rzVRjo) CC BY 2.0
- "rageface_surprised_reaction_guy" by MEME TN (https://goo.gl/ejider) CC BY 2.0
- "Books /1" by Banalities (https://goo.gl/xyITks) CC BY 2.0
- "you can't argue with science" by Erin Stevenson O'Connor (https://goo.gl/mtq7Hb) CC BY-SA 2.0
- "Face of Jesus01" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/0rd3yu) CC BY 2.0
- "New car - interior - backseat" by April Spreeman (https://goo.gl/TD9KTr) CC BY 2.0
- "Head of Jesus Christ 52" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/qhOVZR) CC BY 2.0
- "Christ the King" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/xUimCt) CC BY 2.0
- "Jesus Ascension to Heaven 62" Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/6eDUxz) CC BY 2.0
SFX:
https://freesound.org/
- "drumroll" by adriann (https://goo.gl/NAHjys) CC 3.0
- "typewriter_slow" fastson (https://goo.gl/7AdaSe) CC 3.0
- "sandbag (3)" by FreqMan (https://goo.gl/ecqdTa) CC 3.0
- "Echo Bonus" by Thalamus_Lab (https://goo.gl/vFJ9aI) CC 3.0
- "sound of TV turning off" by harpoyume (https://goo.gl/FziI9f) CC 3.0
- "metal trap" by Robinhood76 (https://goo.gl/5tJleJ) CC 3.0
http://www.youtube.com/
- "Comedy Slide Whistle - Royalty Free Sound Effects" by SoundBoxFX (https://goo.gl/0vDIL7) CC YouTube
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com
Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org/
- "Digital Printing Press" by Coylegenec (https://goo.gl/9pNg6k) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Ronald McDonald in Thailand" by Christopher Michel (https://goo.gl/6Keil1) CC BY 2.0
- "Safe clip art-2" by PDClipart.org (https://goo.gl/3ms0UY) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Genesis genealogy" by Jeffrey Pratt with yEd. (https://goo.gl/3lUyAF) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Sam Well Preaching" by Duke Chapel (https://goo.gl/Hl1kht) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Russell D. Moore Preaching" by Theology147 (https://goo.gl/Z4Ep68) CC BY-SA 3.0]
- "Presentation of The Torah (1860)" by Musée d'art et d'histoire du Judaïsme (https://goo.gl/VnH5lA) CC BY-SA 4.0
- "A contemporary Candelabrum" by 39james (https://goo.gl/zstpXe) CC BY-SA 4.0
- "Solomons Temple-City of David" by יוני שפירא (https://goo.gl/kTseJX) CC BY-SA 4.0
- "Brain stem normal human" by Patrick J. Lynch & "Silhouette Mr Pipo" by Nevit Dilmen (https://goo.gl/hbgfsZ) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Jesus_Christ_with_Bible_-_2" by The Arameans of Aram-Mesopotamian Organization (https://goo.gl/38Jq2H) CC BY-SA 2.0
- "Skip containing rubbish 16s06" by Snowmanradio (https://goo.gl/xG22YJ) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Enrique Simonet - Flevit super illam - 1892" by Museo del Prado (https://goo.gl/qx3aSF) Public Domain US-PD
- "Molniya earth view Wp4" by Stamcose (https://goo.gl/uSMUsx) CC BY-SA 4.0
- "Appearance hands" by Razvan (https://goo.gl/mCtKyE) CC BY-SA 3.0
- "Presenting the Torah, " by Musée d'art et d'histoire du Judaïsme (https://goo.gl/lIo4Xm) CC BY-SA 4.0
https://www.flickr.com/
- "The Angry Man" by Victor Gregory (https://goo.gl/jEPOsj) CC BY 2.0
- "Dave Crouse at Christian Church of the Hills" by Chris Miuccio (https://goo.gl/AfPrzU) CC BY 2.0
- "Face of Jesus" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/ldbrPv) CC BY 2.0
- "God the Father 21" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/hPM8dL) CC BY 2.0
- "Head of Jesus Christ 26" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/loaOoa) CC BY 2.0
- "Head of Jesus Christ 36" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/oqNkaJ) CC BY 2.0
- "Jesus Ascension to Heaven 12" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/rzVRjo) CC BY 2.0
- "rageface_surprised_reaction_guy" by MEME TN (https://goo.gl/ejider) CC BY 2.0
- "Books /1" by Banalities (https://goo.gl/xyITks) CC BY 2.0
- "you can't argue with science" by Erin Stevenson O'Connor (https://goo.gl/mtq7Hb) CC BY-SA 2.0
- "Face of Jesus01" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/0rd3yu) CC BY 2.0
- "New car - interior - backseat" by April Spreeman (https://goo.gl/TD9KTr) CC BY 2.0
- "Head of Jesus Christ 52" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/qhOVZR) CC BY 2.0
- "Christ the King" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/xUimCt) CC BY 2.0
- "Jesus Ascension to Heaven 62" Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/6eDUxz) CC BY 2.0
SFX:
https://freesound.org/
- "drumroll" by adriann (https://goo.gl/NAHjys) CC 3.0
- "typewriter_slow" fastson (https://goo.gl/7AdaSe) CC 3.0
- "sandbag (3)" by FreqMan (https://goo.gl/ecqdTa) CC 3.0
- "Echo Bonus" by Thalamus_Lab (https://goo.gl/vFJ9aI) CC 3.0
- "sound of TV turning off" by harpoyume (https://goo.gl/FziI9f) CC 3.0
- "metal trap" by Robinhood76 (https://goo.gl/5tJleJ) CC 3.0
http://www.youtube.com/
- "Comedy Slide Whistle - Royalty Free Sound Effects" by SoundBoxFX (https://goo.gl/0vDIL7) CC YouTube
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