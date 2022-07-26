MSM Embraces Climate Change Fear Porn Agenda

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This weeks media malfeasance topics: - 10 year old abortion story new details -Disinformation-spreading npr forms it's own disinformation board -Pulitzer rejects removing award for propaganda and it’s not the first time -More word games - definitions changing and banning words -AP contradicts other "Insurrection" timelines -Climate change fear porn news Please consider supporting independent journalism! GiveSend Go: https://givesendgo.com/KristiLeighTV?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=KristiLeighTV Paypal: https://paypal.me/KristiLeighTV?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US Follow me! Locals: https://locals.com/member/KristiLeighTV