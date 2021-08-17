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Dr Savage: Geert Vanden Bosshe PhD, DVM: If you get Vaccinated You Will Die [16.08.2021]
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501 views • August 17, 2021
Geert Vanden Bossche, DMV, PhD, independent virologist and vaccine expert, formerly employed at GAVI and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, sends open call to all authorities, scientists and experts around the world, to whom this concerns: the entire world population.
Geert Vanden Bossche @GVDBossche · 2. aug.
(1/5) It’s good to see that other scientists are now increasingly repeating my warning against viral immune escape ( @RWMaloneMD, @McCulloughBHVH @BretWeinstein ). Although I’ve already been alerting global health authorities about 6 months ago,
https://twitter.com/GVDBossche/status/1422204512236888070?s=20
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=geert+vanden+bossche+phd+dvm&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
https://twitter.com/GVDBossche
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_yhGQiJ5lTmOaoIQA91GzA
https://www.linkedin.com/in/geertvandenbossche/
Original title: using a fake hoax pan dem ic 2 destroy peoples natural immune systems
547 views Aug 16, 2021
dr savage84
2.53K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SW8R8X7l6jo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1H9oFzNvd43lcJg6WAvfBA
Geert Vanden Bossche @GVDBossche · 2. aug.
(1/5) It’s good to see that other scientists are now increasingly repeating my warning against viral immune escape ( @RWMaloneMD, @McCulloughBHVH @BretWeinstein ). Although I’ve already been alerting global health authorities about 6 months ago,
https://twitter.com/GVDBossche/status/1422204512236888070?s=20
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=geert+vanden+bossche+phd+dvm&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
https://twitter.com/GVDBossche
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_yhGQiJ5lTmOaoIQA91GzA
https://www.linkedin.com/in/geertvandenbossche/
Original title: using a fake hoax pan dem ic 2 destroy peoples natural immune systems
547 views Aug 16, 2021
dr savage84
2.53K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SW8R8X7l6jo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1H9oFzNvd43lcJg6WAvfBA
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