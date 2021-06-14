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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Isaiah 43:1-2, 20210613
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43 views • June 14, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, June 13, 2021: Isaiah 43:1-2
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Merciful Father, because I have surrendered my life to my LORD Jesus Christ, please confirm Your Holy Spirit’s gift in me so I can glorify You and produce the Fruit of the Spirit.
1 Your covenanted promise assures me, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY that when You created, formed, and sanctified me, You said, O Saint: “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by My Name; I am Yours.”
2When I pass through the waters, my Heavenly Father, You will be with me; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow me. When I walk through the fire, I shall not be burned, nor shall the flame scorch me because Your Holy Spirit is with me.
Thank you, Holy Father, for rewarding me with these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 43:1-2 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, June 13, 2021: Isaiah 43:1-2
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Merciful Father, because I have surrendered my life to my LORD Jesus Christ, please confirm Your Holy Spirit’s gift in me so I can glorify You and produce the Fruit of the Spirit.
1 Your covenanted promise assures me, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY that when You created, formed, and sanctified me, You said, O Saint: “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by My Name; I am Yours.”
2When I pass through the waters, my Heavenly Father, You will be with me; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow me. When I walk through the fire, I shall not be burned, nor shall the flame scorch me because Your Holy Spirit is with me.
Thank you, Holy Father, for rewarding me with these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 43:1-2 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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