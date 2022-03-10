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"Illuminati, Freemasonry and the New World Order - Jewish bankers are behind all wars of the 20th Century" - by Evan Sadler
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30 views • March 10, 2022
Much of the early part of the truth telling documentary: "The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2" is based on the research Evan Sadler taken from this lecture.
Banned on YouTube in 2019
Banned on YouTube in 2019
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