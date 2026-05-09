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🚨Throwback: Gaddafi explains how Big Pharma profits from pandemics - 2009 at UN
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🚨 THROWBACK: Gaddafi explains how big pharma profits from pandemics
💬 “I believe there will be many viruses in the future. Companies are working hard to create them,” Muammar Gaddafi said back in 2009 while delivering a speech at the UN, long before the COVID-19 and the 2026 hantavirus outbreaks.
First, he said, these companies make a virus, and when it spreads across the world, they can make “massive profits from vaccination.”
💸 “If the vaccines are free, you will see that many of these unknown viruses will stop appearing and spreading,” Gaddafi predicted.
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