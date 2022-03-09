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BREAKING: MTG Introduces Congressional Accountability Act
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120 views • March 09, 2022
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Marjorie Taylor Greene of https://www.mtgforamerica.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break the news of her filing of the Congressional Accountability Act. Call 1-202-225-3121 and ask for your representative to voice your support!
See MTG slam the mask mandates and announce a new podcast here: https://banned.video/watch?id=62265140764804562ae95bb8
Get your nascent tri-iodine by hitting the link.
Marjorie Taylor Greene of https://www.mtgforamerica.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break the news of her filing of the Congressional Accountability Act. Call 1-202-225-3121 and ask for your representative to voice your support!
See MTG slam the mask mandates and announce a new podcast here: https://banned.video/watch?id=62265140764804562ae95bb8
Get your nascent tri-iodine by hitting the link.
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