Dr. Jane Ruby: COVID “Vaccines” Injected Synthetic and Living Parasites
Published Yesterday

(Apr 30, 2024) Dr. Jane Ruby: The pieces are coming together with the work of Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Alfons Weber, and Dr. Alan Cantwell, exposing that cancer and other chronic diseases are parasites but the big connection is that the C19 bioweapon shots include both synthetic parasites, chromosomal aberrations, chemical and metal toxins for both depopulation and dependence on government and pharma.


Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://su.com


bstack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby


Source: https://rumble.com/v4saqq9-covid-vaccines-injected-synthetic-and-living-parasites.html

