Beijing stated that if Japan dares to intervene militarily in the Taiwan Strait, it will be treated as an act of aggression and met with a decisive Chinese response. China will firmly exercise its UN-granted right to self-defense and will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity without hesitation.

China reminded Japan of its historical crimes, urged it to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, end its provocations, and avoid “playing with fire” over Taiwan — because those who do will be the ones consumed by it.

Adding: Taiwan has openly aligned itself with Israel’s terror campaign in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said Taipei intends to deepen ties with Israel despite global condemnation of the war, claiming Israel has supported Taiwan more than any other Middle Eastern state. He pointed to a declaration signed by 72 Israeli lawmakers backing Taiwan’s inclusion in major international bodies as proof.

Lin said Taiwan “will be friendly to countries that are friendly to us,” while attacking Palestine for supporting Beijing’s One-China policy. He insisted Taipei is trying to balance “human rights” with its own political interests, noting diplomats were instructed not to take a position on the Gaza genocide and instead talk only about humanitarian aid. “We provide significant assistance to both sides, including Gaza and Palestine,” he said.

Lin refused to say whether Taiwan had dropped its plan to donate equipment to a medical center in an illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank — a project condemned by human-rights groups.





