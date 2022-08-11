[Aug 11, 2022] CuttingEdge A Brief Rip: As The Rip-It Zoom Control Turns

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In this video you will see reluctance and a relinquishing control, you'll see a dude who no one still doesn't know what he was doing, and the other about to take control of the destiny of this broadcast. What looks to be disaster turns out alright after all. Tune in for this inspiring adventure live stream live and learn n move on.
Full Rip It Show : https://youtu.be/eeaqaCni6cY
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#TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/
#Visual Disturbance: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkk6...