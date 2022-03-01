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When New York goes bye bye, the UN City Copenhagen is ready! (video is from March 2014)
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92 views • March 01, 2022
Creatrix13.
Video is from March 2014) In July 2009 Pope Benedict expressed that "the world needs a World Government with REAL TEETH". "The UN is the head of the MONSTER" it states in the book "SUSTAINABLE" (free download below).
"SUSTAINABLE - The WAR on Free Enterprise, Private Property & Individuals" https://tinyurl.com/sustainablewar
"GREEN GOSPEL - The New World Religion" https://tinyurl.com/greengospel
"Illuminati Agenda 21" - https://tinyurl.com/illuminatiagenda21
The GREEN / SUSTAINABLE Agenda: Download books and documents: https://tinyurl.com/greendeception
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/3qHbV7uSXW72/
Video is from March 2014) In July 2009 Pope Benedict expressed that "the world needs a World Government with REAL TEETH". "The UN is the head of the MONSTER" it states in the book "SUSTAINABLE" (free download below).
"SUSTAINABLE - The WAR on Free Enterprise, Private Property & Individuals" https://tinyurl.com/sustainablewar
"GREEN GOSPEL - The New World Religion" https://tinyurl.com/greengospel
"Illuminati Agenda 21" - https://tinyurl.com/illuminatiagenda21
The GREEN / SUSTAINABLE Agenda: Download books and documents: https://tinyurl.com/greendeception
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/3qHbV7uSXW72/
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