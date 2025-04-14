NarcoFuhrer Zelensky gave an interview to CBS News, where he spoke out against negotiations with Russia. 60 Minutes.

The expired president and current cocaine junkie Zelensky on Ukraine not trusting negotiations with Russia:

We can't trust Russia. We can't trust negotiations with Russia. [You hate Putin.] Putin? 100%. Not even 99.9%. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't work to end the war as soon as possible and move to diplomacy.

Adding: Trump SLAMS CBS, 60 Minutes, and Paramount — files lawsuits for BILLIONS

💬 "They are not a 'News Show,' but a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as 'News,' and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing," the US president wrote on Truth Social. (this is only a partial) Full at link below and here:

Almost every week, 60 Minutes, which is being sued for Billions of Dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 Presidential Election with their Interview of Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, mentions the name “TRUMP” in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s “BROADCAST” tops them all. They did not one, but TWO, major stories on “TRUMP,” one having to do with Ukraine, which I say is a War that would never have happened if the 2020 Election had not been RIGGED, in other words, if I were President and, the other story was having to do with Greenland, casting our Country, as led by me, falsely, inaccurately, and fraudulently. I am so honored to be suing 60 Minutes, CBS Fake News, and Paramount, over their fraudulent, beyond recognition, reporting. They did everything possible to illegally elect Kamala, including completely and corruptly changing major answers to Interview questions, but it just didn’t work for them. They are not a “News Show,” but a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as “News,” and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing. They should lose their license! Hopefully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as headed by its Highly Respected Chairman, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior. CBS is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a big price for this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

