04.11.23 Gas Station Grabs: Bells Brewing Two Hearted American IPA 3.25/5*

This is a pretty standard IPA that runs 7.0 for the ABV, 60 for the IBUs, and a by my eye SRM of 18. While she was billed as having grapefruit esters and a solid malty backbone I was not impressed with this brew. Had they tempered it a bit more with the malt and pushed the grapefruit a skosh harder she might've developed into a brew that was more interesting. That being said everyone has a different palate and if you like piney floor cleaner IPAs this might be up your alley but it's a big pass for me.
Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.
Be the Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
