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Darwinism in Practice - Self-Extermination of the Stupid
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161 views • October 31, 2021
The Spell just can’t be broken with some – If his son dies, will he put it down to being rare and it’s better than getting the FLU. . . . . . . . .
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Fat News - Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t60RAJgp6y5n/
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Fat News - Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t60RAJgp6y5n/
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