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06.04.2020 Pay Attention. It doesn't cost you anything but will save you in the end.
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66 views • June 05, 2020
Just reminding you folks the lesson of The Wizard of Oz. Pay attention to whats going on behind the curtains not the shiny tragic baubles they're distracting you with.
They want to destroy the USA the same way we broke the USSR. Thru financial ruin my friends.
Thx for swinging by,
E.
PS have a heart and hit the heart to send this into the rotating feed please.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer-and-gear/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=67763
They want to destroy the USA the same way we broke the USSR. Thru financial ruin my friends.
Thx for swinging by,
E.
PS have a heart and hit the heart to send this into the rotating feed please.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer-and-gear/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=67763
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