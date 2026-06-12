Happy Russia Day!

Russia is home to 195 peoples. A nation, a continent-spanning civilization. Russia simply IS.



Russia is a land that our ancestors have defended for generations. It's a flag that never surrenders in the face of difficulties. It's a multinational people who know how to be united in the most challenging times.



Today, we congratulate everyone who strengthens our country with their hard work, courage, and honesty. To you, dear Russians ✊🏻



May every home be filled with prosperity and confidence, every heart be filled with pride in our homeland, and may peace always reign over our land.



From the 55th Guards Marine Division, we wish you resilience, strength, and faith in Russia.



We honor the traditions of our people and proudly continue to serve our Motherland. As long as we are united, Russia is invincible.



We serve Russia. We preserve its honor. We protect its future.



Victory will be ours 🫡

Happy Russia Day! 🇷🇺



⚡️Two Majors