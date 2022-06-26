'Azov' Battalion Troops Killed and Burned the Bodies of Foreign Mercenaries. US Mercenary ID Found. - This Time SUBS. - 062622

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“Azov Battalion troops killed and then burned the bodies of foreign mercenaries.
◾️In one of the bunkers at the Azovstal plant, we found a crematorium where more than ten bodies of mercenaries were destroyed. Most likely, realizing that captivity cannot be avoided, the command was given to the “Azovites” to destroy the foreigners.
◾️Documents and personal belongings were burned, but, apparently in a hurry, the Nazis did not check the result, and maybe because of their stupidity. Some of the documents were not burned to the ground and we found the remains of a US citizen's passport and many other interesting pieces of evidence.
◾️Moreover, this bunker is the first, but not the only one with such surprises for the world community.