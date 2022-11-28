Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for November 23, 2022

Quo Vadis





My daughter, I am with you and I help you in asking my Son for his protection. You are living in the end times and most of your brothers do not yet realize it.





Tell them to ask for forgiveness of all their sins because by the time they realize it, it will be too late.





But don't you see that your churches are emptying out, while where people have fun, far from God, large spaces are filling up.





My children, you who realize that you are living in the last times, approach as many friends and young people as possible so that they convert and return to the Good Father who awaits them with so much love.





The devil is raiding all our weakest children and they fall into the diabolical trap as if they were going to a party.





I assure you, they will not find any entertainment but unfortunately it will be too late.





Please help me to take away from satan my beloved children who no longer feel how great our love is for them.





Children, please try to talk to these disobedient children and Jesus will give you a hundredfold.





I am close to you and I will help you; ask and you will not be disappointed.





You are running out, please, convert your hearts to God and you will have your reward.





I love you and I am close to you, be children worthy of the love of Jesus.





Mary of Sorrows.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





