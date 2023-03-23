Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jane Bürgermeister vs the 2009 WHO Flu
9 views
channel image
pacsteam.org
Published a day ago |

Uploaded for pacsteam.org


Jane Bürgermeister vs the 2009 WHO Flu


Reposted - reuploaded - please do the same.


A "missing", "lost", "unknown", "gross conspiracy theory" against the holy Cherubim of Baal, the genocidal plotters against unsuspecting Humanity, especially, children and the elderly. Anyone subject to the evil "vaccines" from Hell must read and pass along this explosive information. And be ready to retaliate when the time is ripe. As it was in 2009, so it is in 2020, by the SAME Bipedal Plague against the World.


Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


---


Keywords
nwoendtimelodges

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket