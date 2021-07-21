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Is The Pedophile Ring Falling The World Is Horrible
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100 views • July 21, 2021
If all these persons named in this video clip are involved or have been involved with pedophilia . . . then what hope have we got without God? Jer 17:% Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD.
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