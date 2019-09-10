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Are Electric Cars Really More Environmentally Friendly?
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24 views • September 10, 2019
Some people say that buying an electric car is a great way to fight climate change - but if they use electricity that is made by burning fossil fuels, are they really more environmentally friendly than gas powered cars?
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