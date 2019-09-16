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Is Tradition Important?
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98 views • September 16, 2019
Some see it as essential to maintaining stability in a rapidly changing world; while others view it as a senseless anchor, holding back the tide of progression. Which is it? Is tradition important?
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
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