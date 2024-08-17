BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump assassination attempt Forensic Acoustic Analysis-12 - Chris Martenson, PhD - the government has no interest in finding out what happened - 8-16-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
503 followers
86 views • 8 months ago

🚨The latest episode of A Citizens' Investigation is out!🚨

Representative @RepClayHiggins from LA, deployed his prior LEO and investigative experience on site in Butler PA between Aug 4th and 6th.

The most shocking findings were that the FBI had already committed four egregious violations of standard investigation practices.

1⃣The FBI released all the First Responders that same evening, with the bulk seen wandering off to their cars less than two hours after the shooting.

2⃣The FBI physically cleaned up the crime scene including the blood and other biological material on the roof of AGR building 6.

3⃣The FBI released Crooks’ body for cremation on July 23rd, without notifying anybody especially and including the various government bodies investigating J13.

4⃣The FBI released the entire crime scene in just three days.

These actions rise to the level of obstruction of investigation and cannot be the product of incompetence, no matter how profound that might be or how long-running their DEI programs.  

It’s far more consistent with an intentional act to bury the investigation and ensure no firm conclusions can ever be drawn.

For their part, the Secret Service’s own actions are equally shady.  The nose-wrinkling facts are these:

➡️Had Counter Snipers On Trump For The First Time Ever

➡️Deployed Them Stupidly

➡️Instructed Local LEO To Inside B6 Positions in Southwest Corner

➡️Didn’t Attend Meetings

➡️No Day-Of Briefing With Locals

➡️Didn’t Use Local Provided Radios

➡️Declined/Refused Drone

➡️Didn’t Even Communicate With Themselves as the stage team left Trump on the stage even as their sniper teams were swiveling about and readying for action

➡️Didn’t Interview or Debrief Any Local LEOs As Of August 9th

It tell you, it’s almost like the government has no interest in finding out what happened, for some reason.

Keywords
trumpmike adamsvideoanalysistrump rallyaudioacousticclay higginschris martensonbutler pa
