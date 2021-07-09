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98% of Pfizer/Astrozeneca COVID-19 vax is Graphene-Oxide, "apoptosis" (programmed cell death), transport via blood-stream
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683 views • July 09, 2021
(1) www.redvoicemedia.com, July8,2021, Stew Peters show, Dr. Jane Ruby
(2) www.laquintacolumna.net
(translated to english)
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&;sl=es&u=https://www.laquintacolumna.net/&;prev=search&pto=aue
(3) www.orwell.city
(4) NO FDA authorization to put graphene-oxide into human body yet due to FDA "Emergency Use Authorization" the bigpharma companies found a loop-hole to avoid this law and avoid any 2-5 year long-term-research for "gold standard" of vaccine-safety-approval, the whole world is essentially under human-experimentation in regards to all this new bio-technology (mRNA, graphene-oxide), VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) from CDC was taken down off the internet but maybe it was put back up i do not know, V-SAFE exists but it is not public-accessible, the European Union has similar reporting system.
(2) www.laquintacolumna.net
(translated to english)
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&;sl=es&u=https://www.laquintacolumna.net/&;prev=search&pto=aue
(3) www.orwell.city
(4) NO FDA authorization to put graphene-oxide into human body yet due to FDA "Emergency Use Authorization" the bigpharma companies found a loop-hole to avoid this law and avoid any 2-5 year long-term-research for "gold standard" of vaccine-safety-approval, the whole world is essentially under human-experimentation in regards to all this new bio-technology (mRNA, graphene-oxide), VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) from CDC was taken down off the internet but maybe it was put back up i do not know, V-SAFE exists but it is not public-accessible, the European Union has similar reporting system.
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