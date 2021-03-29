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Santos Bonacci & Alfa Vedic - Speaking Our Truth Into Reality w/ Santos Bonacci
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135 views • March 29, 2021
Alfa Vedic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJP2baC67oI&;t=4568s
For over 30 years, Santos has been studying the ancient works, researching, compiling and translating the texts to produce an easier to understand compendium of AstroTheology. This information has been brought together in a network of media platforms including The Universal Truth School Website, where Santos' Syncretic music and products are also available.
On this episode Santos will share how "Syncretism" brings together all the fields of knowledge and wisdom and the interrelatedness of all things.
Syncretism is the opposite of division and disunity and covers all the big topics like; Theology, Astrotheology, Natural Science, Astrology, Reclaiming Dominion, Breaking the fictions of Religion, Science and Law, and the Holy Science, an ancient science based on the workings of the solar system, which is the science of, ‘as above so below’.
These sciences enable one to develop wisdom and enlightenment far beyond what this world currently has to offer. Syncretism shows how all the Ancient Legendary Stories, Myths, Bibles, Fairy Tales etc, all have one simple common origin. In all of these wonderful ancient classics, the Personae are always the same, under different names.
Here at Alfacast we're also keenly interested in Santos' involvement in breakthrough natural healing modalities based on these very same Syncretic principles. Join us as we traverse the realms of Universal Knowledge with this masterful teacher.
Show links:
https://universaltruthschool.com/
Join us at Re:Union Summit 21! This is going to be a next level event, get a ton of free gifts for signing up today! Join us at https://alfavedic.com/reunion
Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see.
Our comprehensive line of health products and nutrition is available on our website. Most products are hand mixed and formulated right on our off grid farm including our Immortality Teas which we grow on site.
Find them all at https://alfavedic.com
Get exclusive content by joining our Co-Op on Patreon here:
https://www.patreon.com/alfavedic...
Or you can make a one-time small donation to help keep this content coming!
https://paypal.me/alfavedic
QORT: QdaaJ9mh5x846eV9LbvTT9go7do7M1PTxD
Bitcoin: 3Mz8NcWiYzsZ4cHqbU4X5q3Vz4UeYgbSUk
Litecoin: MRM8wETvGHwCPyxCj7DxVGeuNBggaU7yLT
Join Our Telegram:
https://t.me/alfavedic
Join Us Weekly on Dlive, a decentralized livestream platform.
Join: https://dlive.tv?ref=dlive-70535773...
Channel: https://dlive.tv/AlfaVedic
Support us by buying from our booklist!
https://alfavedic.com/booklist
Get the best in quantum energy healing with Leela Labs. Use our affiliate link
https://leelaq.com/?ref=alfavedic and use coupon code AlfaVedic to get 7.5% off all products
Protect yourself from harmful blue light with the very best in optics from Ra Optics. Get 10% off at
https://alfavedic.com/blueblockers....
Keywords:
Syncretism
Santos Bonacci
Walter Russell
Barre Lando
Mike Winner
Reunion Summit
Neoplatonism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJP2baC67oI&;t=4568s
For over 30 years, Santos has been studying the ancient works, researching, compiling and translating the texts to produce an easier to understand compendium of AstroTheology. This information has been brought together in a network of media platforms including The Universal Truth School Website, where Santos' Syncretic music and products are also available.
On this episode Santos will share how "Syncretism" brings together all the fields of knowledge and wisdom and the interrelatedness of all things.
Syncretism is the opposite of division and disunity and covers all the big topics like; Theology, Astrotheology, Natural Science, Astrology, Reclaiming Dominion, Breaking the fictions of Religion, Science and Law, and the Holy Science, an ancient science based on the workings of the solar system, which is the science of, ‘as above so below’.
These sciences enable one to develop wisdom and enlightenment far beyond what this world currently has to offer. Syncretism shows how all the Ancient Legendary Stories, Myths, Bibles, Fairy Tales etc, all have one simple common origin. In all of these wonderful ancient classics, the Personae are always the same, under different names.
Here at Alfacast we're also keenly interested in Santos' involvement in breakthrough natural healing modalities based on these very same Syncretic principles. Join us as we traverse the realms of Universal Knowledge with this masterful teacher.
Show links:
https://universaltruthschool.com/
Join us at Re:Union Summit 21! This is going to be a next level event, get a ton of free gifts for signing up today! Join us at https://alfavedic.com/reunion
Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see.
Our comprehensive line of health products and nutrition is available on our website. Most products are hand mixed and formulated right on our off grid farm including our Immortality Teas which we grow on site.
Find them all at https://alfavedic.com
Get exclusive content by joining our Co-Op on Patreon here:
https://www.patreon.com/alfavedic...
Or you can make a one-time small donation to help keep this content coming!
https://paypal.me/alfavedic
QORT: QdaaJ9mh5x846eV9LbvTT9go7do7M1PTxD
Bitcoin: 3Mz8NcWiYzsZ4cHqbU4X5q3Vz4UeYgbSUk
Litecoin: MRM8wETvGHwCPyxCj7DxVGeuNBggaU7yLT
Join Our Telegram:
https://t.me/alfavedic
Join Us Weekly on Dlive, a decentralized livestream platform.
Join: https://dlive.tv?ref=dlive-70535773...
Channel: https://dlive.tv/AlfaVedic
Support us by buying from our booklist!
https://alfavedic.com/booklist
Get the best in quantum energy healing with Leela Labs. Use our affiliate link
https://leelaq.com/?ref=alfavedic and use coupon code AlfaVedic to get 7.5% off all products
Protect yourself from harmful blue light with the very best in optics from Ra Optics. Get 10% off at
https://alfavedic.com/blueblockers....
Keywords:
Syncretism
Santos Bonacci
Walter Russell
Barre Lando
Mike Winner
Reunion Summit
Neoplatonism
Keywords
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