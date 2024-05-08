Defense Minister Lloyd Austin: US Considering to Stop Arming Israel Because of Rafah
American Defense Minister Lloyd Austin at a congressional hearing said that they are considering completely stopping arming Israel because of the massacre in Rafah.
"We are re-examining a weapons shipment that was intended to go to Israel in the near future and this in the context of the events in Rafah. We have not made any final decisions. We have delayed the shipment. We made it clear that we are opposed to Israeli action in Rafah that does not take into account the safety of the Palestinian citizens in the city. We stopped one shipment of weapons and made it clear to Israel what we expect them to do before the operation in Rafah. We have not made a final decision on what to do with this shipment of weapons"
*This is the nonsense that the US is trying to wash away from Israel's genocide. Less than a month ago, they voted and approved $22 billion. 2024/05/08
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, US, American, United States, Defense Minister, Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, Israel, Aid, Defense Package, Military, Aid, Rafah,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.