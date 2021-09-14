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Criminal UK Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty Is Rolling out Vax for 12 year olds!
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140 views • September 14, 2021
Authorities in the United Kingdom are so desperate to vaccinate children that they decided to disregard the decision made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to not recommend children are given the jab and tasked the Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty with making the decision instead, and he has now decided that the experimental treatment should be rolled out to children with immediate effect.
https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/13/evidence-the-covid-19-vaccine-is-killing-children/
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/stop-damage-mrna-vaccines/
https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/13/evidence-the-covid-19-vaccine-is-killing-children/
https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/stop-damage-mrna-vaccines/
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