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Oklahoma NG Vaccine Mandate Refusal Update, Now Suing Biden Admin
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179 views • December 03, 2021
If we are ever to see a kinetic civil war 2.0 in the United States, on top of the asymmetric informational war we've been in for decades it will probably erupt over State's rights issues. The Federal Government already openly violates the Constitution willingly every chance they get. Keep your eyes on this just in case.
Sources:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/oklahoma-sues-biden-administration-national-guard-vaccine-requirement/
https://news.yahoo.com/desantis-proposes-civilian-florida-state-125102920.html
https://www.djournal.com/news/national/bidens-vaccine-mandate-losses-mount-as-3-federal-judges-cite-executive-overreach-in-2-days/article_48bd25fa-b63f-5913-9c3a-aa2c9aad597f.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/fda-bait-and-switch-update_knlfcW9CEIlsPcw.html
Sources:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/oklahoma-sues-biden-administration-national-guard-vaccine-requirement/
https://news.yahoo.com/desantis-proposes-civilian-florida-state-125102920.html
https://www.djournal.com/news/national/bidens-vaccine-mandate-losses-mount-as-3-federal-judges-cite-executive-overreach-in-2-days/article_48bd25fa-b63f-5913-9c3a-aa2c9aad597f.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/fda-bait-and-switch-update_knlfcW9CEIlsPcw.html
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