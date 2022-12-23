Be Where Your Feet Are-Tips for Situational Awareness

NEVER FORGET THAT JAN 6 WAS A STAGED EVENT, DESIGNED TO IGNITE AN INSURRECTION AMONGST A JUSTLY INDIGNANT POPULACE. WHEN IT FAILED AND THE RIOT DIDN'T HAPPEN, THEY FRAMED AMERICANS AND EXAGGERATED CHARGES TO CREATE A FAKE INSURRECTION, FAKE INSURRECTIONISTS AND THE PRETENSE FOR PROSECUTION/PERSECUTION OF CHRISTIANS AND PATRIOTS AND CONSERVATIVES!!!.Pelsoi is at the center of this mess, and Ray Epps is a key figure in its events. AMERICANS ARE STILL BEING DENIED THEIR RIGHTS AND BEING HELD FOR THIS NONSENSE!!! Situational awareness is critical for survival in this day and age. Jesus is Lord!!! Merry Christmas!