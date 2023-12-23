Create New Account
“If I Die” - Chapter 20
The Berean Call
Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook

New Chapter Every Day!


Ari had caught sight of Carla in the distance, her long, naturally wavy auburn hair bouncing with every step. These tall Americans! They stand out in any crowd. And that self-confident stride, the look.… Ari pretended not to see her, and she made as though she were walking past. Casually, she turned in his direction, stopped as though taken by surprise, and waved.


“Professor Mueller!” she called.


Ari looked up and saw her, as though for the first time. “Carla!” he cried as he jumped to his feet.

The tall American squeezed her way between the closely packed diners to his table, where Ari gave her a welcoming hug.


