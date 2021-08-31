X22 REPORT: They Are Being Forced Into The Light, It Had To Be This Way, In The End The People Win

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
They Are Being Forced Into The Light, It Had To Be This Way, In The End The People Win
The [DS] is now being forced into the light, the plan has been accelerated and everyone can see it. The people are getting the truth out via social media, the fake news is being debunked in real time. The people must walk through the darkness, more is coming and those people who are not awake will be forced to see the truth. It had to be this way, in the end the people will win. The [DS] playbook is known and since they follow the same playbook it is easy to counter their moves. We are in an information war and the [DS] is using all their ammunition, in the end this will fail.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.