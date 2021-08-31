X22 REPORT: They Are Being Forced Into The Light, It Had To Be This Way, In The End The People Win

X22 REPORT Ep. 2564b - August 30, 2021

They Are Being Forced Into The Light, It Had To Be This Way, In The End The People Win



The [DS] is now being forced into the light, the plan has been accelerated and everyone can see it. The people are getting the truth out via social media, the fake news is being debunked in real time. The people must walk through the darkness, more is coming and those people who are not awake will be forced to see the truth. It had to be this way, in the end the people will win. The [DS] playbook is known and since they follow the same playbook it is easy to counter their moves. We are in an information war and the [DS] is using all their ammunition, in the end this will fail.



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