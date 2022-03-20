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Critically Thinking with Dr. P. and Dr. M. | Episode 86 - March 17, 2022
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404 views • March 20, 2022
with special guest: Dr. Lee Merritt
Corruption, Khazaria, Gender Neutral and more. Dr. Merritt & Dr. Palevsky are on fire!
https://drleemerritt.com/
Dr. Palevsky:https://www.northportwellnesscenter.com/practitioner/lawrence-palevsky/about -
https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/0c803319-a726-4b46-8c70-09d9bd091b2d
Critically Thinking with Dr. P. and Dr. M. | Episode 86 - March 17, 2022
Critically Thinking with Dr P and Dr M, Episode 86, March 17 2022
Corruption, Khazaria, Gender Neutral and more. Dr. Merritt & Dr. Palevsky are on fire!
https://drleemerritt.com/
Dr. Palevsky:https://www.northportwellnesscenter.com/practitioner/lawrence-palevsky/about -
https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/0c803319-a726-4b46-8c70-09d9bd091b2d
Critically Thinking with Dr. P. and Dr. M. | Episode 86 - March 17, 2022
Critically Thinking with Dr P and Dr M, Episode 86, March 17 2022
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