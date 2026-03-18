Why MAGA Keeps Getting Played | Derek Johnson

John Michael Chambers sits down with Derek Johnson—Rattle Trap 1776—for a no-holds-barred conversation about the state of the patriot movement, the psychological warfare being waged against it, and the real military operation unfolding beneath the chaos.





The movement is fracturing. Everyday MAGA supporters, podcasters with millions of followers, and even major influencers are jumping ship every time President Trump makes a move they don't understand. Iran, Venezuela, Cuba—each operation triggers a wave of panic, second-guessing, and outright betrayal from people who claim to support Trump.





Derek breaks down why this is happening—and why it was always part of the plan.





Key themes:





The three categories of disruptors: the general public, the podcasters, and the major influencers





Why ignorance of laws and orders leads to confusion—and why it's no excuse





The difference between those who study the blueprint (executive orders, military law, the Uniform Code of Military Justice) and those who react to headlines





The bait-and-switch: why Trump's "controversial" moves are designed to smoke out the disloyal





The 1537 miles validation: how Trump directly signaled Derek's work from the podium





Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Alex Jones—what's really happening?





The coming Gitmo media center, Derek's press credentials, and why the appeals process matters





The EBS (Emergency Broadcast System) as the ultimate reveal—a global syndicated event that will unite humanity





July 4th, 2026, and President Trump's 80th birthday: the timing of exoneration





This is not a podcast about feelings. It's about facts. Laws. Orders. Strategy. And why the people who keep falling for the drama are missing the greatest operation in history.





If you don't know the laws and orders, you will be played. Every time.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.