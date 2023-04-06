Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TRUMP - "OUR CURRENCY IS CRASHING AND WILL SOON NO LONGER BE THE WORLDS STANDARD"
44 views
channel image
AquilaV
Published Yesterday |

Trump speaking on the US economy on April 5th. He also mentions some of the BRICS nations without mentioning them building a new economy. Big things are happening and if you want to find out more on investing with the best Gold IRA company check out how

https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/zero-fees/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1523&sub_id=trumpbrighteon 

Keywords
trumpirsgoldsilverworld orderrecessionfinanceinflation401kbanking crisis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket