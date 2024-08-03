Riccardo Bosi: Operation Trust 2.0?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Awakening
* Is the Q movement a very sophisticated ‘Operation Trust’?
* If so, why awaken so many people?
* What else would we do?
The full webcast is linked below.
NewsTreason | Situation Update With Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi (1 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v59c9kl-situation-update-with-lieutenant-colonel-riccardo-bosi.html