More and more children are getting sick and dying from Covid-19 vaccines
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p1xxpdf1eae

 As more and more children get sick and die, parents will finally see the truth, and this denial cannot last forever. If you want your children to have an 82-fold increase in mortality, keep them vaccinated against the genomic new crown! This is the most toxic drug ever injected into the human body, and the numbers are horrific: vaccinated people aged 10-14 are 82 times more likely to die! Please take care of your children and never get vaccinated against COVID-19 

