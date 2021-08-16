BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

George Floyd - Full Arrest Scene (Uncensored)
AYA - Awaken Your Awareness
AYA - Awaken Your Awareness
196 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
112 views • August 16, 2021
Professional acting or extreme violence? Are we being played or this is the real end of the world as we know it?

Please join my channels for more eye-opening videos:

Join me on ODYSSE:
Playlists:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@JOSE:f1
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ASTRADYNE:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@POLSKA:d
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@EIRE:9

Join me on BRIGHTEON:
Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/Astradyne/
Playlists:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/astradyne/playlists?page=1

Join me on BITCHUTE:
Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Astradyne/
Playlists:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/uSQlB64v01p7/
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/BsetToAzGEh1/
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/G13WlFi7xkKJ/
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/HzCBMDgrL6WN/

Join me on RUMBLE:
Channel:
https://rumble.com/user/Astradyne
Playlists:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1044583
https://rumble.com/c/c-1037593
https://rumble.com/c/c-1037553
https://rumble.com/c/c-1037523

Join me on CDA.PL
https://www.cda.pl/Astradyne

Join me on BRANDNEWTUBE:
https://brandnewtube.com/@Astradyne

Join my groups on LASTWAKEUPCALL:
https://www.lastwakeupcall.com/group/aya-awaken-your-awareness/
https://www.lastwakeupcall.com/group/jose-ortega-the-world-we-live-in/
https://www.lastwakeupcall.com/group/polskie-sprawy-rodacy-i-kamraci/
https://www.lastwakeupcall.com/group/irish-patriots-freedom-fighters/

Join my groups on MEWE:
https://mewe.com/group/6117c6a1e1760e3169e0ecf6
https://mewe.com/group/6117c3a52689f847894fb244
https://mewe.com/group/6119a2ef06d3516e2960a88a
https://mewe.com/group/6117cd2920bb302cfb8771c7
Keywords
blmblack lives matterpolice violencegeorge floyd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

Mike Adams
Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Chase Codewell
Trump&#8217;s Iranian ultimatum: A false flag operation to drag America into another endless war

Trump’s Iranian ultimatum: A false flag operation to drag America into another endless war

Patrick Lewis
Germany&#8217;s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Germany’s war preparation: A nation caught between history and hubris

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy