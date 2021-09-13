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Profesora de ética de la Universidad de Ontario es despedida por negarse a vacunarse
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20 views • September 13, 2021
13/09/2021. En una dramática grabación, la profesora de ética de la Universidad de Western Ontario Julie Ponesse ofrece la que fue su última clase de ética a sus estudiantes de primer año antes de ser despedida, enseñandoles que cuando un empleador obliga a sus empleados a vacunarse contra su voluntad como condición para conservar su empleo, se configura una situación éticamente inaceptable, que está mal y que no es negociable. Bravísima profesora, su valentía es de admirar.
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