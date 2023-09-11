1MillionMarch4Children Mahmoud

Mahmoud speaks of the need to unify against the ideologies that have infiltrated the schools and the indoctrination being pushed on our children. Mother and fathers from every religion and race can come together in the mutual desire for a return to morality and keeping the power of raising children with the parents while removing the state and politics from the school system.
https://millionmarch4children.squarespace.com/
https://www.tiktok.com/tag/1millionmarch4children?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.