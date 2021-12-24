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12/23/2021 Miles Guo: By agreeing to be interviewed by VICE, Miles Guo sacrificed himself as the bait to show the world the true face of the self-proclaimed Western MSM - They are arrogant and hooligans; HBO/VICE is so morally broken that it has no bottom line, nor does it comply with the basic principles of the media, and what they have done will surely be the negative example for future media professionals