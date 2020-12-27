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Robert "Bobby" Piton Analyst Market Expert Witness Testimony at Arizona Legislators Hearing on 2020 Election
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58 views • December 27, 2020
Bobby Piton is a managing partner of Pre-Active Investments, LLC and an investment advisor representative of Total Clarity Wealth Management. He used Arizona’s official government data to run his analysis.
After analyzing the data, he believes this is the "biggest fraud in the history of our constitutional republic is taking place right before our eyes.” He thinks there are between 120,000 and 306,000 fake people who voted in this election. Piton presented his findings and said that he would never have certified Arizona’s election results.
After analyzing the data, he believes this is the "biggest fraud in the history of our constitutional republic is taking place right before our eyes.” He thinks there are between 120,000 and 306,000 fake people who voted in this election. Piton presented his findings and said that he would never have certified Arizona’s election results.
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