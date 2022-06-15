Dr Peter Breggin - The Real Peter Breggin

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr Peter Breggin is joining us.Peter R. Breggin MD is a lifelong reformer known as “The Conscience of Psychiatry” for his criticism of biological psychiatry and his promotion of more effective, empathic, and ethical forms of psychological, educational, and social approaches to people with emotional suffering and disability. He graduated from Harvard College with Honors and his psychiatric training included a Teaching Fellowship at Harvard Medical School. Following his training, he became a Full Time Consultant in the U.S. Public Health Service at NIH, assigned to the National Institute of Mental Health. Since then, he has taught at several universities, including Johns Hopkins, George Mason, and the University of Maryland, as well as at the Washington School of Psychiatry.

Dr. Breggin is the author of more than 20 medical and scientific texts, as well as popular books, including the bestseller and highly-documented Talking Back to Prozac. Coauthored in 1994 with his wife Ginger, Talking Back to Prozac has sold close to one million copies and continues to sell. Dr. Breggin’s more than 70 peer-reviewed scientific reports and articles have been published in many journals, including JAMA (the Journal of the American Medical Association), the American Journal of Psychiatry, the AMA Archives of General Psychiatry, and most recently several European journals, including Medical Hypotheses and Children and Society. He is known worldwide as the leading critic of authoritarian biological psychiatry and an advocate of psychosocial approaches to healing the mind and spirit. Learn more about Dr Peter Breggin at https://breggin.com/

Please welcome Dr Peter Breggin to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.





👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/





🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/shop-support/

(High Quality Storable Food, Seeds, Water Filtration, Air Filtration, Minerals, Supplements, Coffee And More)





❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia





🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Video, Podcast & Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/





🏃‍♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃‍♀️

.

🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com

.

🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com

.

✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com

.

❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia





Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.

#DrPeterBreggin #WorldHealthOrganization #Globalism #Psychology #Psychiatry #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast

Dr Peter Breggin World Health Organization Globalism Psychology PsychiatryCovid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast



